Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 23.6 points or 0.3% at 8009.38 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.62%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.49%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top gainers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.31%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.28%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.07%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 53631.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 50.23 points or 0.31% at 16158.03.