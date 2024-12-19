Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New workers enrolled under ESI Scheme record surge of 3% on year October-24

New workers enrolled under ESI Scheme record surge of 3% on year October-24

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 17.80 lakh new employees have been added in the month of October, 2024. A total of 21,588 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of October, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers. Further, the Year on Year analysis shows a growth of 3% in net registrations compared to October2023. The data shows that out of the total 17.80 lakh employees added during the month, 8.50 lakh employees amounting to around 47.75% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years. The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrollment of female members has been 3.52 lakh in October, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Congress has 2 days to avert shutdown after Trump rejects spending bill

Nomura's upgrade to 'Buy' lifts Dr Reddy's share over 4% in weak market

Equities to see muted returns in 2025, Gold a better bet: Sandip Raichura

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, Financials drag, Pharma, Health gain; Sensex slips 900 pts to 79,250

Newspaper boss Watanabe who influenced Japan's postwar politics dies at 98

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story