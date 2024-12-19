New workers enrolled under ESI Scheme record surge of 3% on year October-24

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 17.80 lakh new employees have been added in the month of October, 2024. A total of 21,588 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of October, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers. Further, the Year on Year analysis shows a growth of 3% in net registrations compared to October2023. The data shows that out of the total 17.80 lakh employees added during the month, 8.50 lakh employees amounting to around 47.75% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years. The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrollment of female members has been 3.52 lakh in October, 2024.

