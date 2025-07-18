Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 223.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 256.28% to Rs 125.16 crore

Net profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 223.82% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 256.28% to Rs 125.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.125.1635.1329.1033.1937.4811.6737.4211.5628.018.65

