Sustainable and green infrastructure is the best legacy we can pass on to future generations says RBI Deputy Governor

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India has stated that the transition to net-zero is not just about finance, but also about knowledge, trust, and solidarity. He noted in a speech that we are at the crossroads or in climate terms nearing a tipping point. This is a moment not only for climate policy, but for the financial leadership to act together. A sustainable and green infrastructure is the best legacy we can pass on to the future generations. There is a need to catalyse the capital that helps to build the world we need. Sustainable and green infrastructure is the foundation of climate action, economic resilience, and social justice. It is a significant lever for us to achieve net-zero targets, protect our communities, and create a more equitable world.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

