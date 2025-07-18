Sustainable and green infrastructure is the best legacy we can pass on to future generations says RBI Deputy Governor

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India has stated that the transition to net-zero is not just about finance, but also about knowledge, trust, and solidarity. He noted in a speech that we are at the crossroads or in climate terms nearing a tipping point. This is a moment not only for climate policy, but for the financial leadership to act together. A sustainable and green infrastructure is the best legacy we can pass on to the future generations. There is a need to catalyse the capital that helps to build the world we need. Sustainable and green infrastructure is the foundation of climate action, economic resilience, and social justice. It is a significant lever for us to achieve net-zero targets, protect our communities, and create a more equitable world.

