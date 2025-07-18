Nifty July futures trade at premium

Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,026.80, a premium of 58.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,968.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 143.05 points or 0.57% to 25,968.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.33% to 11.39.

Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.