Garware Hi-Tech Q3 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.77 crore in Q3 FY26, down 8.3% year-on-year, on a 1.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 458.74 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax dropped 9.75% YoY to Rs 73.11 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 86.7 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the de-growth of 7.4%, compared with the Rs 93.7 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 18.9% in Q3 FY26 from 20.1% in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, cash profit was at Rs 69 crore, down 0.5% year on year.

Dr. S. B. Garware, chairman and managing director of Garware Hi-Tech Films, said, Global trade conditions continue to evolve amid tariff recalibrations and geopolitical realignments, and the company remains steadfast in its focus on long-term value creation through disciplined execution and strategic clarity. Our strategic vision is anchored in building a resilient, innovation-led organization capable of adapting to global transitions while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. Monika Garware, vice chairperson and joint managing director of Garware Hi-Tech Films, added, The company continued to make steady progress during the third quarter. Despite tariff-related impacts, revenues remained largely stable. More recently, we announced plans to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE to strengthen our export footprint across the MENA region and other international markets.

As part of our D2C journey, we launched Garware Home Solutions with the opening of our first showroom in Mumbai. In addition, we set up two first-of-their-kind Global Application Studios in the Middle East, marking an important step in expanding our D2C initiatives and deepening customer engagement in the region. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and prudent risk management as we continue to pursue sustainable, long-term growth. Meanwhile, the companys board approved the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE to strengthen its export capabilities and expand its footprint across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and other international markets. Domestically, it launched Garware Home Solutions, a high-margin D2C business in architectural films, opening its first studio in Mumbai. Additionally, the company set up two first-of-their-kind Global Application Studios in the MENA region to enhance its international presence.