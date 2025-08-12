Gautam Gems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 23.48 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 23.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.4825.910.640.310.080.080.080.080.060.06

