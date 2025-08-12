Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 1.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 291.58 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings declined 1.50% to Rs 49.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 291.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 310.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.291.58310.7621.1222.8977.0075.9968.0066.5949.1649.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News