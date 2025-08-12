Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 12.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.05% to Rs 414.00 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 12.42% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.05% to Rs 414.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 291.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

