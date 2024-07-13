Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.46% to Rs 25.91 croreNet profit of Gautam Gems declined 84.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.46% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.9127.12 -4 OPM %0.311.92 -PBDT0.080.54 -85 PBT0.080.52 -85 NP0.060.39 -85
