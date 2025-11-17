NBCC climbs after securing Rs 498-cr DVC PMC contract

NBCC (India) rose 1.14% to Rs 115.50 after it has been awarded a Rs 498.3 crore project management consultancy (PMC) contract by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

The contract is for developing the Integrated Township at Chandrapura Thermal Power Station in Jharkhand.

The contract entails end-to-end project management, including planning, design supervision, and execution oversight of the township project. NBCC, a domestic entity, will execute the order in compliance with timelines and regulatory standards. The contract does not constitute a related party transaction.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction. The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on a 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.