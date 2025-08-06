Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/INR hovers just under 117 mark

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
British Pound is witnessing steady movement against the US dollar following a bounce from a three-week low in last week. However, muted economic cues are capping the upside and GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3310, up marginally on the day. Data out yesterday showed that the UK service sector growth softened in July as new business intakes swung back into contraction, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The headline services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 51.8 in July from 52.8 in June. The score has remained above the neutral 50.0 mark for the third straight month and also above the initial estimate of 51.2. Overall private sector growth moderated in July from a nine-month high. The composite output index eased to 51.5 from 52.0 in June. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 116.93, up 0.17% on the day in overall choppy trading.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

