Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Bikaji Foods International Ltd witnessed volume of 25.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 152.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16521 shares

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, ITI Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 August 2025.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd witnessed volume of 25.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 152.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16521 shares. The stock dropped 1.81% to Rs.725.60. Volumes stood at 11655 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd recorded volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15590 shares. The stock gained 6.25% to Rs.920.75. Volumes stood at 12747 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd registered volume of 19901 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2121 shares. The stock rose 3.71% to Rs.3,626.35. Volumes stood at 8416 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19481 shares. The stock increased 4.61% to Rs.303.00. Volumes stood at 11251 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd recorded volume of 11.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.03% to Rs.217.50. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

