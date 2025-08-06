CONCOR posts PAT of Rs 267 crore in Q1; declares interim dividend

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has reported 3.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 266.54 crore on a 2.40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,153.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 349.04 crore, marginally up by 0.55% from Rs 374.11 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 2.69% to Rs 1,899.80 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,849.87 crore in Q1 FY25. The rail freight expenses stood at Rs 1,201.17 crore (down 0.75% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 116.82 crore (down 20.16% YoY) and finance cost stood at 161.59 crore (down 4.62%YoY) during the period under review.