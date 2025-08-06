Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Lupin's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 42.55% YoY to Rs 1415.54 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,806.3 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 38% compared with Rs 1,806.3 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved 560 bps to 29.3% in Q1 June 2025 from 23.7% in Q1 June 2024.

U.S. sales for Q1 FY2026 were Rs 2,404.1 crore up 24.3% compared to Rs 1,933.7 crore in Q1 FY2025. accounting for 39% of Lupins global sales. India sales for Q1 FY2026 were Rs 2,089.4 crore, up 7.8% compared to Rs 1,938.1 crore in Q1 FY2025; accounting for 34% of Lupins global sales.

Revenue from other developed markets for Q1 FY2026 were Rs 774.8 crore, up 17.4% compared to Rs 660.0 crore in Q1 FY2025; accounting for 13% of Lupins global sales.

Emerging markets sales rose 5.2% to Rs 652.4 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 620.3 crore in Q1 FY24.

Global API sales for Q1 FY2026 were Rs 243.1 crore, down 32.9% compared to Rs 362.2 crore in Q1 FY2025; accounting for 4% of Lupins global sales.

Investment in R&D was Rs 484.4 crore (7.9% of sales) for the quarter as compared to Rs 350.0 crore (6.3% of sales) for Q1 FY2025.

The pharmaceutical company received approval for 2 ANDAs from the USFDA in the quarter. Cumulative ANDA filings with the USFDA stood at 442 as of June 30, 2025, with the company having received 342 approvals to date.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said We continue to build strong business momentum, anchored by a robust product portfolio, improved efficiencies, and effective use of assets and investments. As we begin the year, our sharpened focus on compliance, innovation, and technology positions us to further unlock sustainable growth.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The counter shed 0.59% to Rs 1,852.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

