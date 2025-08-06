RBI introduces auto-bidding facilities in RBI Retail Direct for investment and re-investment in T-bills

The Reserve bank of India, in order to enable investors to systematically plan their investments, has enabled in retail direct, an auto-bidding facility for Treasury bills (T-bills), covering both investment and re-investment options. The Reserve Bank of India, in its statement on developmental and regulatory policy measures said that the new functionality helps investors to mandate automatic placement of bids in primary auctions of T-bills. The Retail Direct portal was launched in November 2021 to facilitate retail investors to open their Gilt accounts with the Reserve Bank under the Retail Direct Scheme. The scheme allows retail investors to buy Government Securities (G-Secs) in primary auctions as well as buy and sell G-Secs in the secondary market. Since the launch of the Scheme, various new features, in terms of product as well as payment options, have been introduced, including launch of a mobile app in May 2024.
