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GBP/USD pair is down marginally at 1.3389, easing a bit from near three-week high. US stocks turned lower amid cautious moves in European equities as markets tried to get clarity on geopolitical scenario. Pound has largely been supported recently, adding more than a percent in last week. On NSE, GBP/INR futures added 0.09% to close at 128.45. Overall movement was choppy for the counter.

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