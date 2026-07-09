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Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization scheme coverage expanding at rapid pace

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Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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The government has highlighted progress under Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) which expands access for small farmers, women, and disadvantaged groups through targeted mechanization support nationwide. Special emphasis has been placed on underserved and North-Eastern States to address regional disparities in access to farm machinery and technology. Under SMAM, from 201415 to 202526, central assistance of Rs 9,404.47 crore has supported the distribution of 21.61 lakh machines to individual farmers. Additionally, it supported the establishment of 27,554 Custom Hiring Centers,646 Hi-tech Hubs, and 25,608 Farm Machinery Banks. Under SMAM, the number of beneficiaries for individual farm machinery ownership increased from 2.07 lakh in 202021 to 2.32 lakh in 202425, reflecting an overall expansion in scheme coverage.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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