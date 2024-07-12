Power shares slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 58.63 points or 0.72% at 8045.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.82%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.81%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.93%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.92%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.11%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.94%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.58%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.3%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.61%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.13%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 70.87 or 0.13% at 54156.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.93 points or 0.12% at 16233.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 224.85 points or 0.92% at 24540.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 759.42 points or 0.95% at 80656.76.

On BSE,1766 shares were trading in green, 2101 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

