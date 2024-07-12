Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 140.84 points or 1.62% at 8531.24 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.14%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.35%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.92%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.27%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 0.79%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.01%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.98%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.19%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.18%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 70.87 or 0.13% at 54156.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.93 points or 0.12% at 16233.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 224.85 points or 0.92% at 24540.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 759.42 points or 0.95% at 80656.76.

On BSE,1766 shares were trading in green, 2101 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Beware! Cashless payments may be making you spend more than you realise

RailTel stock soars 18% on heavy volumes; up 331% in 1 year

Premium

Conservative hybrid funds can be a better bet than fixed deposits

Landslide sweeps 2 buses on Central Nepal highway, many suspected missing

Stock Market LIVE: Record highs; Sensex up 750 pts, Nifty atop 24,500; TCS zooms 6%, Infy 3%

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story