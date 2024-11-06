GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.68% to Rs 217.42 crore

Net profit of GE Power India reported to Rs 66.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 61.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.68% to Rs 217.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 240.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.217.42240.72-2.25-10.7413.59-32.0910.02-35.8066.87-61.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News