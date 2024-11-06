Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 36.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 2275.96 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 36.11% to Rs 96.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 2275.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1890.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2275.961890.406.556.49161.05118.04131.1095.0396.1970.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News