Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 36.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 2275.96 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 36.11% to Rs 96.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 2275.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1890.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2275.961890.40 20 OPM %6.556.49 -PBDT161.05118.04 36 PBT131.1095.03 38 NP96.1970.67 36

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

