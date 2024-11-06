Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 66.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 555.43 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 66.48% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 555.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 613.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.555.43613.336.147.3825.5435.664.5914.213.059.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News