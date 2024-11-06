Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 112.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.59% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 112.75% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.59% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.762.11-73.30-67.7725.0814.5024.9314.3723.8711.22

