Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 112.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.59% to Rs 1.76 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 112.75% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.59% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.762.11 -17 OPM %-73.30-67.77 -PBDT25.0814.50 73 PBT24.9314.37 73 NP23.8711.22 113
