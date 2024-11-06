Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 112.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 16.59% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 112.75% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.59% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.762.11 -17 OPM %-73.30-67.77 -PBDT25.0814.50 73 PBT24.9314.37 73 NP23.8711.22 113

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

