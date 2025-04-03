Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power spurts on bagging Rs 38 crore order from NTPC

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
GE Power India rallied 4.47% to Rs 261.55 after the company secured a purchase order worth Rs 38.2 crore from state-owned NTPC for the supply of generator parts.

Shares of NTPC gained 1.86% to currently trade at Rs 359.65 on the BSE.

The order is for the supply of generator parts to the NTPC project at Talcher in Odisha, it added.

The order is to be executed within a time period of 40 months.

GE Power India is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Hydro and gas businesses are also housed in the company in addition to steam power. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and services, providing sustainable, affordable, and reliable electricity.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has a presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

