IDBI Bank rises as Q4 total business grow 13% YoY

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
IDBI Bank rose 1.17% to Rs 79.30 after the bank announced that its total business jumped 13% to Rs 5,28,714 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 4,66,278 crore in Q4 FY24.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 3,10,293 crore in Q4 FY25, recording an 11.75% year-on-year (YoY) growth and a 9.86% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,18,421 crore (up 15.8% YoY and up 5.62% QoQ), while CASA deposits were at Rs 1,44,478 crore (up 3.18% YoY and up 10.37% QoQ).

IDBI Bank is engaged in the business of monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks, postal savings banks, and discount houses.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 30.87% to Rs 1,908.27 crore on a 13.98% rise in total income to Rs 8,564.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

