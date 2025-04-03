Bal Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and Orchasp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 April 2025.

Bal Pharma Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 109.04 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5629 shares in the past one month.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 143.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13458 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 75.34. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1866 shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd jumped 19.71% to Rs 3.28. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orchasp Ltd exploded 15.41% to Rs 3.67. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

