GE Vernova T&D India secures LoA from Power Grid

For upgradation of 2x 500 MW HVDC Chandrapur transmission system

GE Vernova T&D India has received the Letter of Award from Power Grid Corporation of India or refurbishment of 2x 500 MW HVDC Chandrapur back-to-back link between Northern & Southern part of India. The scope of project includes upgrade of HVDC Thyristor Valves and HVDC Controls & Protection.

