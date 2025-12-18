SEBI approves new stock brokers' regulations to enhance ease of compliance

Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI has offered a review of SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992. The Board approved the proposal to replace Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992 with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 2025 (SB Regulations) with the objective of (i) Streamlining the regulations to ensure simple and clear language (ii) Omission of repetitive and redundant provisions (iii) Updating regulations with contemporary changes (iv) Modification/inclusion of certain provisions to provide more clarity and to ensure ease of compliance. SB Regulations have been organised into eleven chapters, comprehensively covering critical aspects of the regulatory framework for stock brokers. Some schedules (not required at present) have been altogether deleted and the relevant ones have been integrated as chapters in the regulations to enhance ease of readability and understanding of the regulations. In other things, it has offered rationalisation of the criteria for stock brokers to be identified as qualified stock brokers so that the brokers meeting criteria such as large number of active clients and greater trading volume etc. are covered for enhanced supervision and compliance. SEBI noted that total words count has been reduced from existing 18846 words to 9073 words. The SB regulations are expected to enhance ease of compliance by ensuring simplified language and overall structured provisions, updated with the continually evolving compliance requirements.

