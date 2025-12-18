Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services appoints Venkata Peri as COO

Jio Financial Services appoints Venkata Peri as COO

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Jio Financial Services said its board, on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), has approved the appointment of Venkata Peri as group chief operating officer (COO), effective 22 December 2025.

Venkata Peri brings over 25 years of experience in finance, backed by a strong technology background and international exposure, having worked in the US with firms such as IBM, Deloitte and PwC.

During his career, Peri has launched multiple CFO and CRO advisory service offerings and has worked closely with boards, CEOs, CFOs and CROs across global markets. He has provided C-suite and board-level advisory on technology and analytics, helping organisations deliver actionable insights and drive enterprise-wide finance and risk transformation initiatives across banking and insurance companies to improve operational efficiency through advanced analytics.

Peri holds a masters degree from the London School of Economics and an MCA degree from NIT Rourkela. He has also conducted pro-bono, case-based teaching sessions at several business schools in India and the US, including the Indian School of Business (ISB) and UCLA.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 0.9% to Rs 695.04 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 1,219.57 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Jio Financial Services shed 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 293 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty above 25,850; IT shares advance

India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

SEBI approves new stock brokers' regulations to enhance ease of compliance

SEBI amends IPO Regulations to enhance ease of doing business and increase participation of retail investors

USFDA completes inspection of APL Healthcare's Unit IV

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story