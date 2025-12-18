India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed that India and Jordan should aim to double their bilateral trade to 5 billion dollars over the next five years. They discussed deepening bilateral engagement in the fields of trade and investment, defense and security, renewable energy, fertilizer and agriculture, digital technologies, critical minerals, infrastructure, health and pharmaceuticals.

Addressing the India-Jordan Business Forum, the Jordanian King noted that Jordans Free Trade Agreements and Indias economic power could be combined to create an economic corridor between South Asia and West Asia and beyond. Further, he stated that Indias strength in pharma and medical devices sectors and Jordans geographical advantage could complement each other and make the west Asian nation a reliable hub for West Asia and Africa in these fields.