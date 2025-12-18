Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed that India and Jordan should aim to double their bilateral trade to 5 billion dollars over the next five years. They discussed deepening bilateral engagement in the fields of trade and investment, defense and security, renewable energy, fertilizer and agriculture, digital technologies, critical minerals, infrastructure, health and pharmaceuticals.

Addressing the India-Jordan Business Forum, the Jordanian King noted that Jordans Free Trade Agreements and Indias economic power could be combined to create an economic corridor between South Asia and West Asia and beyond. Further, he stated that Indias strength in pharma and medical devices sectors and Jordans geographical advantage could complement each other and make the west Asian nation a reliable hub for West Asia and Africa in these fields.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in production of fertilizers. Jordan is an important supplier of fertilizers to India and companies on both sides are in discussions for further substantive investment in Jordan to meet growing demand for phosphatic fertilizer in India.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

