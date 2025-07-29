GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 116.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.80% to Rs 1330.13 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 116.44% to Rs 291.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.80% to Rs 1330.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 958.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1330.13958.3429.1419.01401.15191.98390.01179.91291.20134.54

