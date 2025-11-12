Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 18.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.53% to Rs 17.67 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 18.41% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 39.53% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.6729.2269.2754.2412.3115.6811.7615.1310.2412.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News