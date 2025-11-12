India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 118.49 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 30.83% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 118.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.118.49145.6316.1213.7525.3425.9423.6124.3316.4723.81

