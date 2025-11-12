Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.23% to Rs 313.75 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries rose 8.08% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.23% to Rs 313.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 349.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.313.75349.5224.4120.7572.5569.6254.6552.1253.2649.28

