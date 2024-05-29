Home / Markets / Capital Market News / General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the March 2024 quarter

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 5.83% to Rs 7273.93 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India declined 5.45% to Rs 2580.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2729.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 7273.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7723.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.21% to Rs 6685.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6907.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 33704.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35973.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7273.937723.96 -6 33704.7235973.53 -6 OPM %40.7541.86 -20.0119.23 - PBDT3095.733025.00 2 7924.918031.18 -1 PBT3095.733025.00 2 7924.918031.18 -1 NP2580.422729.18 -5 6685.886907.31 -3

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

