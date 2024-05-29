General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 5.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.83% to Rs 7273.93 croreNet profit of General Insurance Corporation of India declined 5.45% to Rs 2580.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2729.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 7273.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7723.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.21% to Rs 6685.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6907.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 33704.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35973.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
