PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 72.41 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 60.00% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 72.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.52% to Rs 42.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 256.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

72.4162.23256.88219.2630.1929.7128.2826.7422.5315.6070.7850.3318.3711.4454.1533.6614.729.2042.2225.82

