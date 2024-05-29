Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 72.41 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 60.00% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 72.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.52% to Rs 42.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 256.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales72.4162.23 16 256.88219.26 17 OPM %30.1929.71 -28.2826.74 - PBDT22.5315.60 44 70.7850.33 41 PBT18.3711.44 61 54.1533.66 61 NP14.729.20 60 42.2225.82 64

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

