Suraj Industries consolidated net profit declines 88.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Suraj Industries declined 88.58% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.37% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.54% to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.11% to Rs 50.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

