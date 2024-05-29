Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Industries consolidated net profit declines 88.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Suraj Industries consolidated net profit declines 88.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 64.37% to Rs 10.04 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries declined 88.58% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.37% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.54% to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.11% to Rs 50.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.0428.18 -64 50.4667.38 -25 OPM %1.997.42 -6.6011.92 - PBDT0.624.14 -85 6.3910.82 -41 PBT0.213.61 -94 5.089.56 -47 NP0.332.89 -89 4.487.41 -40

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

