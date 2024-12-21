Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 33.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.12% to Rs 51.38 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 33.23% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.12% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.3837.2017.8115.625.435.683.013.202.153.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News