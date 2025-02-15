Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesis Deve. & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Genesis Deve. & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Genesis Deve. & Holdings reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.510 0 OPM %64.710 -PBDT0.35-0.02 LP PBT0.35-0.02 LP NP0.35-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quasar India standalone net profit rises 421.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Oasis Tradelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the December 2024 quarter

James Warren Tea reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tulsi Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story