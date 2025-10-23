Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 60.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.27% to Rs 169.80 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 60.07% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.27% to Rs 169.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 218.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.169.80218.4622.9443.0739.2283.0330.3175.5222.3756.03

