GHCL consolidated net profit declines 4.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of GHCL declined 4.33% to Rs 144.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 795.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 830.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.795.87830.4924.7826.11221.47230.77194.56203.30144.11150.63

