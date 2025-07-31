TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 54.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 12196.81 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 54.71% to Rs 335.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 216.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 12196.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10118.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12196.8110118.7916.4114.591350.45966.431018.58724.18335.55216.89

