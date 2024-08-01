Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Agro consolidated net profit declines 87.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Prima Agro consolidated net profit declines 87.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.95% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro declined 87.04% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.95% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.723.53 -23 OPM %7.7224.93 -PBDT0.270.93 -71 PBT0.090.75 -88 NP0.070.54 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty below 25,000; MidCaps, SmallCaps fall; Adani Energy zooms 9%

India to record above-normal rainfall in August, September, predicts IMD

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil wins bronze medal, IND 1-0 BEL in 2nd quarter

Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins historic bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3P

PM Modi monitors situation in Himachal in wake of heavy rains, cloudbursts

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story