Prima Agro consolidated net profit declines 87.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.95% to Rs 2.72 croreNet profit of Prima Agro declined 87.04% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.95% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.723.53 -23 OPM %7.7224.93 -PBDT0.270.93 -71 PBT0.090.75 -88 NP0.070.54 -87
