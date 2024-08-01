Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 183.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 287.93 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 183.65% to Rs 11.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 287.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 263.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales287.93263.28 9 OPM %9.866.19 -PBDT28.2216.17 75 PBT15.695.64 178 NP11.804.16 184

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

