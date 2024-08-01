GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 183.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 287.93 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 183.65% to Rs 11.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 287.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 263.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.287.93263.289.866.1928.2216.1715.695.6411.804.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp