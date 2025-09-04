Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 120-cr railway station redevelopment order

GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 120-cr railway station redevelopment order

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
GHV Infra Projects rose 1.75% after the firm has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 120 crore from GHV (India) for engineering and construction work for the integrated redevelopment of a South Eastern Railway station in Jharkhand.

The sub-contract is valued at about Rs 120 crore and is to be completed within three years from the commencement date as per the contract.

GHV Infra Projects is in the business of Infrastructure and Construction.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 4.72 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations was at Rs 80.46 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

