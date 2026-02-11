GHV Infra Projects bags Rs 135-cr civil works order

GHV Infra Projects has secured a work order worth around Rs 135 crore from MHK Buildcon LLP for the construction of a water storage pond and other associated/miscellaneous civil works in Haryana.

The project is to be executed within a period of 22 months. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and involves civil construction works. The company said that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

GHV Infra Projects is in the business of infrastructure and construction.

The companys standalone net profit surged 3,907.1% to Rs 11.22 crore on a 17,401.9% soar in revenue from operations to Rs 183.77 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.