Unemployment Rate declines, Labour Force Participation Rate rises near 56%

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated today the overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 55.8% during October-December 2025, compared to 55.1% in the previous quarter. Female LFPR (15 years and above) recorded a notable rise to 34.9% in October-December 2025, up from 33.7% during July-September 2025. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above improved from 52.2% in July-September 2025 to 53.1% in October-December 2025.

Unemployment Rate (UR) is declining. The UR among persons aged 15 years and above in rural areas declined to 4.0% in October-December, 2025 from 4.4% in the previous quarter, driven by reduction in UR for both rural male and female. The urban unemployment rate for persons of age 15 years and above decreased to 6.7% as compared to 6.9% reported in the previous quarter, driven by a decline in urban male UR from 6.2% during July-September, 2025 to 5.9% in the current quarter.