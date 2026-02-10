KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

KPI Green Energy has received orders from Adani Group entities for execution of electrical, civil and allied work for a 300 MWac / 405 MWdc project at the Khavda Hybrid Renewable Power Project, Renewable Energy Park, Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat.

The scope of work, inter alia, includes execution of electrical AC-DC works, civil works comprising pile foundation, installation of stubs, erection of module mounting structures, modules, robotic cleaning system structures and IDT stations, as well as supply of electrical DC/AC & HT equipment (other than main equipment), as detailed under the respective Service Orders and Purchase Order issued by the customer(s).