GHV Infra Projects secures Rs 109-cr order

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
GHV Infra Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 109 crore from GHV (India) for the execution of civil, MEP, and finishing work for the buildings in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The work order, valued at around Rs 109 crore, is to be completed within 30 months from the commencement date.

GHV Infra Projects is in the business of infrastructure and construction.

The companys standalone net profit surged 3,907.1% to Rs 11.22 crore on a 17,401.9% soar in revenue from operations to Rs 183.77 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of GHV Infra Projects rose 0.39% to Rs 324.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

